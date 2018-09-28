News on a Possible ‘All In 2’ From Cody and The Young Bucks

There’s no doubt that All In changed the game when it comes to pro wrestling, and it is looking more and more likely we may get a second incarnation.

Cody Rhodes, who co-promoted the show with the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) recently commented on the possibility of the show coming back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There is a question of whether we do it again,” Rhodes said in a recent video from the NWA. “And the best answer I can give you is, it could have been a great night of matches at Chicago, sure, that’s all it could have been. But it felt like more, it felt like a revolution. Revolutions aren’t just one night.”

All In was presented on September 1st at the Sears Centre in suburban Chicago, Illinois. It turned into an all weekend fan festival for lovers of pro wrestling, complete with a podcast convention throughout. There was no shortage of things for fans to do and according to virtually everyone who attended, the weekend was a massive success. The wrestling show itself wasn’t too shabby either.

Of course the show had its naysayer right away, which was one of the motivations for the event. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer didn’t think that an independent show could sell-out 10,000 tickets. Rhodes and the Bucks took on the challenge and All In sold out in less than 30 minutes.

The idea of an All In 2 was teased as early as the night of September 1st. Immediately following All In’s conclusion on PPV, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks got on the microphones for the fans in attendance at the show and immediately started talking about doing it again.

“You can feel it, there’s a hunger, there’s a thirst,” Matt Jackson said that night. “You guys want good pro wrestling! You guys want good entertainment! What we presented to you in those 4 hours and 57 minutes, oh my God. That was our vision of what we think we can do with pro wrestling. Do you want more of this?”

Cody added, “I know when you make a bet, sometime you go double or nothing.”

Jackson responded, “We have no graphic, we’re not making any announcements. Just something we’re brainstorm, just spit-balling. But if you guys want it, you want more pro wrestling from the cast of Being the Elite. Then my family, my great friends, my cast of bandits, we will give you more of this because we couldn’t of done this without you.”

Given the success of the first show, we’d say it’s a near certainty you will see an All In 2. Cody’s recent comments seem to support that.