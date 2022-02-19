Powerhouse Hobbs Wins a Spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured the next matchup in the Face of the Revolution qualifiers, which will dictate who ends up in the Ladder Match for a title opportunity at AEW Revolution. The latest battle for a treasured spot in that match took place between Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin, and the bell hadn’t even rung yet before Hobbs charged at Martin and slammed him into the corner. Martin recovered with two kicks to the head and then jumped on Hobbs’ back for a Full Nelson but Hobbs managed to knock him down.

Martin came roaring back though with a huge dropkick that sent Hobbs out of the ring, but Hobbs pulled the ropes when Martin went to springboard off them. That opens up Martin to a shoulder tackle from Hobbs that knocked him off the ring apron and sent him reeling across the floor.

Hobbs slammed Martin and then rolled into the ring to reset the count. Hobbs threw Martin over the ropes into the ring from the floor, which was mighty impressive, and then he threw Martin across the ring, launching him into the corner.

Hobbs did it again to the other side of the ring, and then he grabbed Martin’s arm and flung him towards the other corner, slamming him into the turnbuckle, and Martin rolled out of the ring to the floor. Martin got back up and into the ring but could only crawl at this point, but found it in himself to throw some punches. Hobbs cut this off and slammed Martin down on his back, and then he stomped on Martin’s chest after an attempted counter.

Hobbs then threw some punches but Hobbs kicked him back down and then taunted him. Martin kept punching but he was wobbly, and then he got clotheslined by Hobbs. Hobbs stayed in control and then went to lift Martin into the Torture Rack but Martin came back with an uppercut and some punches before being slammed down again into a pin, though Martin kicked out.

Hobbs planted a knee in Martin’s chest and then went to do it again, but he missed and did some damage to his knee. Martin used that to hit a springboard kick that knocked Hobbs down, and then hit a gorgeous tornado off the top rope and crashed down on Hobbs.

Martin rolled Hobbs back in and went up top and hit a dropkick, but Hobbs kicked out of the pin attempt. Martin hit several punches and went for a kick but Hobbs reversed it and hit a Spinebuster for the pin and the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs will now join Wardlow and Keith Lee in the Ladder Match at Revolution, but there are still plenty of spots left to fill in the coming weeks.

Right now there are only two matches confirmed for AEW Revolution, which you can find below.

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs Wardlow vs Keith Lee vs TBA

