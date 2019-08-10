Watch: R-Truth Attacked By Drake Maverick, Titus O’Neil at SummerSlam Meet and Greet

As WWE 24/7 Champion, R-Truth has to expect challengers from anywhere and everywhere he goes.

Today, it was during a SummerSlam meet and greet when his nemesis Drake Maverick tried to (unsuccessfully) win the championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It looked as though a young fan was taking a picture with Truth. The “fan” was dressed in John Cena merchandise and even jumped into Truth’s arms. Next to them in line was a man in a Randy Orton hoodie, who proceeded to unzip it and reveal he was a WWE referee.

At that moment, the “fan” (actually Drake Maverick) rolled up Truth for a 2-count. Apollo Crews then also ran in and attempted to defeat Truth before he was able to run off and escape.

All of this was captured on video by a fan in line, which you can view below.

This just happened at the #Summerslam Meet and Greet I’m at. Pretty cool but do I still get to meet Truth?? pic.twitter.com/8aLu8FKwMq — CactusJAJ (@CactusJAJ) August 9, 2019

Maverick later commented on Twitter.

Earlier in the day before this all went down, Maverick had sent out a message to R-Truth.

To which R-Truth responded.