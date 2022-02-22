Every Cody Rhodes Reference From Last Night’s WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes is a free agent and is, by every indication, heading back to the WWE. And while “The American Nightmare” didn’t appear on this week’s Monday Night Raw, that didn’t stop a few WWE stars (and even WWE’s official Twitter account) from teasing his arrival. It started with The Miz teasing his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner on Miz TV. His teases during Elimination Chamber already had fans guessing that it could be Rhodes and he took that further by claiming he was “dashing” (Rhodes’ old nickname). His partner wound up being Logan Paul.

Then there was Edge, who sprinkled all sorts of easter eggs into his latest promo as he threw down an open challenge for WrestleMania. The nods to Rhodes included him saying, “undeniable,” “smoke and mirrors,” and “live forever,” the last of which ended Rhodes’ official statement upon his AEW departure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There's no smoke or mirrors about it … @EdgeRatedR is ready to make more #WrestleMania magic this year!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q7DlF9OCPc — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

“I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance…through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that…I left it all on the mat,” Rhodes’ statement concluded. “Everything pales in comparison to the final contribution I was empowered to lead at the company, the community outreach team. In the most inward moments, your outward behavior and your ability to take fame/influence and do something of value for the communities you visit (whether the cameras are on or off) is the highest honor. I am confident Amanda Huber will lead the department with style. I’m so proud of my creations and contributions and the items I supported or collaborated on with such wonderful professionals. Thank you, fans. Y’all did the work! Let’s live forever.”

Neither Rhodes nor WWE have confirmed the signing, though there was speculation last week that he could be headed to Orlando to film segments at the Performance Center over the weekend while the majority of the roster was overseas for Elimination Chamber. Check out the full results from Saturday’s show below: