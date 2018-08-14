Seven Tiny Thoughts on Raw

Well, SummerSlam is officially our next stop. And to WWE’s credit, they’ve done a nice job of drumming up intrigue ahead of the Brooklyn super show.

Raw was fun on Monday. With Rousey’s explosion, Heyman’s pepper spray, and Dean Ambrose’s prodigal return, Raw’s big storylines feel can’t miss. However the rest of WWE’s flagship limped behind, but that shouldn’t affect SummerSlam as SmackDown will have plenty to offer the Barclays Center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless, WWE reminded us that they can make us care when it counts. Let’s break down what worked and what didn’t on the final episode of Raw before SummerSlam.

The Lunatic Returns

Even though WWE spent all of Raw telegraphing Dean Ambrose’s return, the wrestling world was happy to shriek when a buffed up Lunatic finally made his return.

Ambrose barely looks like his old self as he’s added about 30 lbs of muscles and snipped hi patented thinning hair. His presence immediately boosts not just SummerSlam’s card but WWE as a whole. Like Roman Reigns and Rollins, Ambrose affiliation with The Shield makes him a made man in the company. The importance of his return cannot be overstated.

Fans Still Like Brock Lesnar

No matter how much WWE tries, or how little Brock Lesnar actually shows up for work, fans will always want to see more of him. Despite his Brock-friendly agenda, WWE’s Universal Champion is a draw — people like to see talented athletes do impressive things. And if nothing else, Brock Lesnar is impressive.

When Lesnar shot out from backstage, the Greensboro, NC crowd exploded. Even though we’ve cozied up to Roman Reigns, we’ll always cheer for Lesnar when he enters attack mode. This conflict of psychology is one of the biggest reasons why Reigns vs. Lesnar has always been hard to book.

Rousey is Ready to Be Champ

Right now, it looks like Alexa Bliss is done as Raw Women’s Champion. WWE hasn’t given us much reason to believe she’ll escape SummerSlam with her title as Rousey has been an overwhelming focal point of the story.

That’s by no means a criticism, Rousey is the most important act in WWE’s circus. While some may feel that It’s too early for her to hold WWE gold, it may be best to crown her and keep moving forward.

Claps for Constable Corbin

I know he’s not exactly a likable guy, but Constable Corbin is doing well in his new role. We don’t have to spend too much time complimenting him, but it is worth pointing out that his loyalty to Stephanie McMahon creates conflict every episode of Raw. This is important.

please continue to boo and jeer Corbin, but I just wanted to underline that he’s done well since abandoning the smelly biker gimmick.

Doesn’t Feel Like Strowman Will Cash In at SummerSlam

I could be very wrong, but I don’t see Braun Strowman’s music hitting at the end of the Universal Championship match. Then again, I’m not sure he’ll even have the briefcase after his match with Kevin Owens.

WWE has devoted way too many months to Reigns and Lesnar and I think they want that finish to stand alone. Strowman entering the picture would certainly be cheered, but he’s always felt incongruent as Mr. Money in the Bank. If there is a cash-in attempt, it can only come from KO.

A Lot of Raw Doesn’t Matter

Any three-hour show is going to have some skippable moments, but just six days away from their second biggest show of the year, you’d think Raw would feel a little more urgent.

But outside of the Universal Championship, Women’s Championship and Intercontinental Championship, the rest of Raw’s storylines are hollow. However, when you watch SmackDown on Tuesday you’ll notice that each conflict has been thoroughly developed.

Raw’s Best Accomplishment

About two weeks ago, Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam victory appeared to be a formality. However, with Lesnar and Heyman’s treachery, the UFC rumors, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, and Dean Ambrose all circling, I think it’s safe to say that Sunday’s main event is hard to predcit.

Really after WrestleMania and the Greatest Royal Rumble, we should know better than to assume a Reigns victory. I’ll still bet he wins, but WWE has done a wonderful job of cultivating doubt.