It wasn’t a good Raw. It wasn’t a bad Raw. It was a Roman Reigns Raw.

While many have already bemoaned the Reigns-centric Monday night, the latest episode of Raw was fine. WWE had been on a hot streak so it shouldn’t surprise anyone they jogged in place for 180 minutes last night.

Last nights Raw was a return to WWE’s basics. Meaning anyone between the ages of 20 and 40 hates the show. However, if you’re into portapotty humor, group therapy and Samoans wearing vests, then last night was a show for you.

Here are 7 Tiny Thoughts on RAW:

There’s Something Weird Going on With Roman Reigns

I’ll happily admit to knowing nothing. I don’t have a mole behind WWE’s curtain, or an impeccable understanding of how WWE operates. But there’s something up with Roman Reigns.

Of course this all ties back to Brock Lesnar, but I’m not sure that WWE is sure what to do with Reigns. I mean, he’s worked with The Revival for three consecutive weeks. I’m a fan of Dash and Dawson, but even they had to be a little shocked when they learned about their Big Dog assignment.

On top of The Revival, Reigns is beefing with Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler all while cursing Lesnar’s name every chance he gets.

My reckless theory is that WWE is placing bets all over the roulette wheel. They’re rolling with Lashley vs. Reigns at Extreme Rules, but I have a sneaky feeling Reigns won’t be winning.

A Little Applause for Bob

No one has ever accused Bobby Lashley of being a great talker. But even his staunchest detractor would have to admit he’s improved since the early days of his return.

He’s still a ways away from being Rod Piper, but his words are proving to be effective. But it’s not how he’s saying them, ironically it’s w

The Badness of Bayley and Sasha Shouldn’t Surprise You

Sasha and Bayley don’t need a heavily gimmick story to entertain us. But for almost a year, WWE has teased this feud—so much that they diluted its potency.

But last week, Bayley flipped the script, or at least hers. And none of that was followed up on this week. This is unfortunate par for the course. Not that Bayley and Sasha are ineffective it’s just that WWE hasn’t put them in a spot to succeed. I’ll hope for a good Extreme Rules match followed up by a classic at SummerSlam, but even that feels a little too optimistic.

Please Rise for the Constable

There’s not much Baron Corbin does to get fans to like him, but that’s exactly the point.

In his new role as Raw’s Constable, Corbin has done nothing but shine. His promos are smooth, his character is believable, and he’s still one of the bigger dudes on WWE’s roster. This works.

Finding Mojo

I’ve always been a buyer of Mojo Rawley’s stock. And now, Mojo Inc. is in the beginning phases of paying dividends.

Mojo is still a project, but there’s something about the former NFL player that oozes professional wrestling. I think WWE is behind him, and this summer will be a new high score for his career.

Dolph Ziggler Primed for Take Off

I have a theory that wrestler’s don’t hit their in-ring prime till their mid-30’s. Even though their peak physical days are behind them, veteran wrestlers understand how to tell better stories.

I think Ziggler is in this place now. His talent has never been questioned, but no the timing feels right for him to make a nice run. I’ll hope he gets a marquee match at SummerSlam.

I Don’t Like Seth Rollins Around Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has done a remarkable job in distinguishing his own brand as a WWE Superstar. Even though he and Reigns have plenty of precedents wot work with, I want to see more of Seth Rollins on his own.

Rollins 2018 feels career altering, and that type of momentum should be so eagerly shared with a directionless Reigns.