Regis Philbin: His Most Memorable Moments with WWE Superstars

Regis Philbin was an icon of the entertainment industry, but he was also no stranger to the world of WWE and professional wrestling. Over the course of his decades in the television business, Philbin often hosted WWE stars on his morning show. Additionally, he served as a guest at WrestleMania VII and did guest commentary during the main event match that night between Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter.

WWE released a statement upon the news of Philbin’s death on Saturday.

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88. WWE Superstars were frequent guests on Philbin’s morning show, “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,” including Ultimate Warrior, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, John Cena and many more. Philbin even battled the massive Yokozuna in an epic tug-of-war on an episode. The TV icon was also a memorable presence at WrestleMania VII where he conducted backstage interviews and provided commentary for the main event showdown between WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan. Regis also appeared on the historic Raw 1000, sending a classy congratulatory message to WWE. WWE extends its condolences to Philbin’s family, friends and fans.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and look at some of Philbin’s most memorable encounters with some of WWE’s best.

Regis with The Hulkster and Mr. T

In promotion of the very first incarnation of WrestleMania in 1985, Hulk Hogan and Mr. T appeared on Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee to hype their main event match with “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Hot Rod and Regis

Hogan wasn’t the only one who got to shoot the breeze with Philbin in advance of the big WrestleMania main event. In fact, Regis showed up at Madison Square Garden to interview “Rowdy” Roddy Piper ahead of the match.

Regis and The Madness

Following his victory in WrestleMania IV’s tournament to become the WWE World Champion for the very first time, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth appeared on Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee.

Live! Gets Ravishing

“Ravishing” Rick Rude, the WWE Intercontinental Champion at the time, appeared on Live! the day of SummerSlam 1989. He was there to promote his match with the Ultimate Warrior at the Meadlowlands later that night. Check out the Ravishing One making a pass at Kathie Lee in this one.

The Ultimate Warrior Goes On Live!

In advance of his SummerSlam 1990 match with “Ravishing” Rick Rude, WWE Champion The Ultimate Warrior made an appearance on Live! that was memorable to say the least. Memorable for how subdued Warrior was toward the beginning, more so than other media appearance…that is until he started tipping over furniture.

WrestleMania VII Goes Philbin

Regis appeared as a guest celebrity at WrestleMania VII. He had some memorable backstage interviews and also served as a guest commentator in the main event. The interview that he conducted with The Undertaker was probably the most memorable.

Macho Man’s Unexpected Surprise

During a special tour edition of Live!, Randy Savage showed up to promote his match at Survivor Series 1992. Kathie Lee ended up asking a question about Miss Elizabeth and things got unexpectedly awkward as Savage had to break some news.

Meeting The Undertaker Once Again

WrestleMania 7 wasn’t the last time that Regis and The Undertaker were face to face. Check out this appearance by the “Dead Man” on Live! from 1994.

The Hitman Gives Regis A Wrestling Lesson

Prior to his WrestleMania XII match with Shawn Michaels, WWE Champion Bret Hart made an appearance on Live! This one was memorable as the Hitman ended up giving Philbin a wrestling lesson, complete with a Sharpshooter that Philbin sold the heck out of.

Regis 9:11

Prior to his WrestleMania XIV match with Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made an appearance on Live! With Austin donning his famous Austin 3:16 shirt, Regis had a surprise: a Regis 9:11 shirt!