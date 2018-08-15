Renee Young’s Reported Future as WWE Commentator Revealed

Renee Young made history on Monday Night Raw this week when she became the first woman to commentate an entire episode of WWE‘s flagship show.

Her performance was applauded by fans and fellow wrestlers alike, leaving many to wonder if she’ll be moved to a full-time commentary position on one of WWE’s televised shows. Unfortunately, according to a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, that’s not happening anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“… Source tell us there are no immediate plans in place to permanently change her position,” Ryan Satin wrote on Tuesday.

Young was filling in for color commentator Jonathan Coachman for the evening, and the former ESPN personality is expected to be back for the Aug. 20 edition of Raw.

“I feel so good,” Young said on WWE’s YouTube page after Raw. “I just trying to like reflect on everything but I feel like I can be very hard on myself and very critical of myself. But I feel like most of the stuff I did out there, I’m going to say like 99.9 percent felt truly authentic to me and they were my genuine reactions to things. Obviously that made my life a lot easier.”

Young revealed Vince McMahon, who is notorious for being in the commentators’ ears throughout each show, only had to instruct Young once throughout the night.

“He only spoke to me once — just once,” Young said. “I’m sure he was, kind of like, letting me get away with a few things tonight. Yeah, he told me to slow down on a couple spots but that was it. Geez, if that’s the only note I get from him tonight, hallelujah! I’ll take it.”

Veteran commentator Michael Cole gave Young a glowing review on Twitter after the show.

“Words can not express how proud I am of (Renee Young),” Cole tweeted. “What she accomplished last night is no easy feat. That chair is a tough one to sit in. She brought poise, professionalism, a refreshing view. Renee and (Corey Graves) were a great team. Thanks for helping me feel young again.”

Monday night was also a big moment for Young as it saw the return of her real-life husband, Dean Ambrose, return to the ring for the first time since suffering a torn tricep back in December.

“The fact that I announced Monday Night RAW tonight and it was the return of my husband who has not been in the ring for nine months, seeing his recovery and all of the obstacles he had to go through to get back to being in the right…” Young said. “I had goosebumps the entire time. It was so exciting.”