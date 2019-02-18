Report: NXT’s Top Stars to Appear on WWE Raw

Four of NXT‘s biggest stars could be making an appearance on Monday Night Raw this week at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, multiple sources claim NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black are all expected to be on the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As we reported earlier, the four were brought in for today’s taping,” Johnson added. “They were not backstage at last night’s Elimination Chamber PPV.”

WWE has brought up NXT wrestlers in the past for one-off appearances in the past for random episodes of Raw or big events like the Royal Rumble, but the reigning NXT Champion hasn’t appeared on Raw since Kevin Owens attacked John Cena during a United States Championship open challenge segment back in 2015.

The popularity surrounding these four men has been steadily climbing in recent months. Gargano defeated Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship in an instant classic at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix in January, while Ciampa closed out the same show by retaining his title against Black.

The four then took part in the returning Halftime Heat special during Super Bowl LIII’s halftime, where Ricochet and Black teamed wit Velveteen Dream to beat Gargano, Ciampa and Adam Cole in an excellent six-man tag team match.

No word yet on the four will be doing at the NXT TakeOver: New York event during WrestleMania 35 weekend, though Gargano has already dropped the North American Championship to Velveteen Dream during an NXT television taping in late January.

While no matches have been announced for this week’s episode of Raw as of yet, there’s plenty of storylines that the show will have to address. Sasha Banks and Bayley opened Sunday night’s Elimination Chamber event as the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Becky Lynch appeared and attacked both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey with a pair of crutches despite being suspended, Finn Balor caused Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush to split after Balor pinned the latter to become the new Intercontinental Champion, The Revival are fresh off winning the Raw Tag Team Championships from Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and the WrestleMania 35 card still needs to be filled out as only two matches have been announced for the April 7 event.

As of mid-February, NXT only has two TakeOver events scheduled for the remainder of the year following NXT TakeOver: New York — one of Aug. 10 and another on Nov. 23.