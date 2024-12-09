Rey Fenix Blasts AEW for Alleged “Inhumane Treatment”

Former multi-time AEW Champion Rey Fenix is opening up about his time in AEW, alluding to alleged mistreatment from the company.

Fenix has spent the last few days issuing several posts on X. On December 7th he posted, “No one stays in a place where they received inhumane treatment.” Many speculated the timing as Fenix’s AEW contract was extended earlier this year with injury time added on.

He continued to air his frustration, claiming he needed a doctor for “months” and received no help. He also spent the morning responding to a report from Dr. Chris Featherstone of the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast. He noted that he can’t speak out now due to contractual obligations but will do so in time.

The social media posts come shortly after Penta (Fenix’s older brother and the other half of the Lucha Bros.) appeared in AAA. Several reports over the last few months indicate that Penta is heading to WWE. In his in-ring promo, he thanked fans and explained he would take time off to “make a career decision.”

The Lucha Bros. are a legendary tag team in and out of Mexico and were AEW originals. They signed with the company in 2019 and feuded with the Young Bucks, a generational feud for the company. Unfortunately, Fenix’s run was plagued with injuries. In 2021 he missed a few months due to a reported groin injury.

Then, less than a year later, he was forced to take time off due to an arm injury. The most recent injury sidelined him for six months beginning in October of last year. At that time he was AEW International Champion, his first AEW singles title. His last match in AEW was back in July, defeating Tony Nese on AEW Collision.

