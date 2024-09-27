AEW Prevents WWE From Signing Rey Fenix, Adds "Nearly One Year" to Contract Following Injury

Two All Elite Wrestling originals were looking to jump ship to WWE this fall. Going into the summer, reports circulated that Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr., best known collectively as the Lucha Brothers, would take their talents to the sports-entertainment giant when their AEW contracts expired. Both Fenix and Pentagon were apart of AEW's day one roster, competing at inaugural event AEW Double or Nothing 2019 and remaining weekly staples of the promotion's tag division over the following five years. While the 33-year-old Fenix still has some of his best years ahead of him, older brother Pentagon turns 40 years old next February and is likely looking to sign what will be one of his final full-time contracts of his career.

AEW Prevents WWE From Signing Rey Fenix

(Photo: AEW)

Don't expect to see the Lucha Brothers on WWE Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown anytime soon.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and corroborated by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, AEW is "adding on injury time" to Rey Fenix's contract with the company. It was said that this will extend Fenix's AEW stay by "nearly one year."

Fenix has missed extended AEW time due to injury on two occasions. He was off of television for nearly four months at the start of 2022 as a result of a dislocated elbow. The former AEW International Champion then missed an additional six months from October 2023 until this past April to recover from another injury. Barring any additional missed dates from injury, this would put Fenix's contract as extending a total of ten months.

The report adds that despite Fenix's predicament, Pentagon Jr. will still take his talents to WWE when his AEW contract expires. Pentagon reportedly had frustration with AEW's previous conflicts with CMLL, a situation that has since been resolved, and also took issue with how he was being utilized on programming.

Fenix and Pentagon have not competed on AEW programming since July. It was reported that the two, alongside former trios partner Pac, were set for a big spotlight at AEW ALL IN: London, but their involvement was scrapped once it became clear that they would not be staying with the company.

While the Lucha Brothers are primarily known as being a duo, both Fenix and Pentagon have decorated singles success to their résumés. Fenix is a former AAA Mega Champion while Pentagon has an Impact World Championship (TNA World Championship) reign to his name.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Fenix and Pentagon's wrestling futures.