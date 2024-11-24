Tony Khan Responds to the Creation of WWE’s ID Program

Over the past few weeks, WWE has created a new program, WWE ID, which scouts the independents in search of the best talent. The goal is to create a pathway for independent wrestlers to foster a career in WWE. While it’s unclear exactly how this will affect companies like AEW and TNA, reports claim that the contracts have a “right of refusal” policy, so theoretically it could stop talent from appearing in other companies.

Tony Khan Says WWE ID Is “Something To Keep an Eye On”

AEW President Tony Khan shared his thoughts on the new program during the AEW Full Gear media scrum.

“It’s interesting. I don’t really know how it’s going to work. I understand there’s some kind of first right or refusal aspect of it. We haven’t come up where it’s been a conflict yet,” Khan said. “I do think it’s going to affect the independent scene in some ways. We’ve had a really great experience here over the years bringing in young wrestlers. Through the pandemic, the best place for independent wrestlers to get work was at AEW and on AEW Dark and Elevation.”

As far as how this will change his signing philosophies moving forward, Khan expects to continue signing talent from the independents but WWE ID is just a “different mechanism.”

“The women and men in AEW, we’ve seen so many great wrestlers work their way up from the independents, we’ve signed big free agents, and we have a lot of homegrown day one people. It’s a great mix,” he continued. “I expect we’ll keep signing great talent off the independents. I do think it’s a different mechanism. It’s something to keep an eye on. It hasn’t created major conflicts or anything yet, but I imagine it will definitely influence the independent wrestling scene. It’s definitely something to keep an eye on.”

Over the past few weeks, the program has introduced roughly 20 independent stars to a greater audience. Kylie Rae who has done some extra work in WWE, was offered a contract; Freedom Ramsey, Jack Cartwheel, Jordan Oasis, and many more.

As for AEW, they’ve picked up Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin who are leading The Hurt Syndicate, a dominating stable that saw great success at this weekend’s pay-per-view. There are reports that former TNA talent “Speedball” Mike Bailey could debut, too.

