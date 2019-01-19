Rey Mysterio, Andrade Set For Another Big Match This Week On SmackDown

After having what was arguably one of the best matches in the history of WWE SmackDown last week, Rey Mysterio and Andrade will face off once again this coming Tuesday.

WWE has announced that the two stars will wrestle in a two-out-of-three falls match on SmackDown Live this week, capitalizing on all of the positive attention the two stars are experiencing following last week’s explosive contest.

The announcement was made on Saturday:

Last week’s match was universally praised and seemed to blow away both the live audience and everyone watching along and putting their thoughts out their on Twitter. It should be interesting to see what the two stars put together this week, especially given the fact that a two-out-of-three falls match usually is given quite a bit of air time.

Courtesy of WWE.com:

In a match that had the entire WWE Universe captivated, Andrade was able to best Rey Mysterio in a thriller last week on SmackDown LIVE after Zelina Vega got involved. Now, the two Superstars are going to run it back in a match that will go a long way in proving who the better man is when they face off in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match this Tuesday night on the blue brand. Will Mysterio get the leg up on Andrade this time around? Or, will the surging Andrade take down The Greatest Mask of All Time again, seizing pivotal Royal Rumble momentum in the process?

Andrade vs. Mysterio isn’t the only match announced for this week’s show. WWE has also announced that Samoa Joe will face Mustafa Ali on the broadcast. The two were scheduled for a match last week, but Joe attacked Ali before the bout really got going and proceeded to absolutely destroy his opponent around ringside.

Both of these matches have the possibility of stealing the show, so WWE is wasting no time early in the year in creating some excitement around the brand as the build toward WrestleMania 35 heats up. This Tuesday’s show will also be the go-home broadcast for the Royal Rumble, which takes place next Sunday at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.