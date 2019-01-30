Rey Mysterio Posts Photos From First Visit to Eddie Guerrero’s Grave

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero died at the age of 38 due to heart failure on Nov. 13, 2005. His sudden death was a tragedy felt throughout the wrestling world, but few were hit harder than his closer personal friend Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio posted a series of photos on Wednesday from Guerrero’s grave site in Scottsdale, Arizona, revealing that Monday marked the first time he had ever been there in person.

“Always had a hard time wanting to visit Eddie & found myself cowardly refusing it due to the pain & memories from that day………Finally this past Monday, after 13yrs, I had the courage to visit him and have a one on one moment with him…. & …….exactly what I feared of happening, happened,” Mysterio wrote. “Memories from that day were flashing through my head but his presence was much stronger and was able to cope and maintain my composure.”

Mysterio wrote that despite the sadness that came rushing back, he was happy that he finally visited his friend’s grave.

“After my conversation & connection with him I left with a Huge internal Smile and felt a soothing & peaceful!” he continued. “Eddie has been such an inspiration not only to me but to many & will always continue to do so. I witnessed that day, that future wrestlers who never had the opportunity to meet him took the time to stop by and pay their respects wishing they would of had the honor and privilege to have met him & been around him like many of us did!

I truly miss you WeeWeeto!”

Mysterio honored Guerrero’s death in the months that followed on WWE television, winning the 2006 Royal Rumble after lasting more than an hour in the match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship with a black armband that featured the letters “EG.” He then became world champion for the first time at WrestleMania 22, beating Kurt Angle and Randy Orton in a triple threat match.

After making brief appearances at the 2018 Royal Rumble and the Greatest Royal Rumble events, Mysterio made his full-time return to the WWE when he signed a two-year contract in September. His first match back took place at the SmackDown 1000 special, where he defeated then-United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. In the months that followed he went on to feud with Randy Orton, culminating in a chairs match at TLC which Mysterio won.

Most recently, the masked luchador has been in an intense rivalry with Andrade, who jumped him on SmackDown Live this week before he was supposed to have a scheduled match with Samoa Joe.