Watch: Rey Mysterio Returns on WWE Raw, Gets Squashed by Bobby Lashley

Rey Mysterio returned to action for the first time in more than a month on Monday Night Raw this week, but things didn’t turn out well for the former WWE Champion. After cutting a brief promo reminding the crowd that he was forced to relinquish the United States Championship, Mysterio issued an open challenge to anyone in the back. To his surprise, Bobby Lashley returned from being driven through the entrance ramp’s LED screen from the week before and answered the challenge.

Mysterio seemed to have the advantage when he nailed Lashley with a 619 early on, but “The Almighty” took over when he caught him in mid-air and nailed him with an elevated STO. Moments later Lashley connected with a spear to pick up the win.

After the win, Lashley dragged Mysterio to the top of the ramp and teased throwing him through the LED screen. But after a group of referees tried to stop him, Lashley opted to throw the luchador legend onto them instead. He then got on the microphone and swore he’d beat Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match on Sunday at Extreme Rules.