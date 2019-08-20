Rey Mysterio Teases Possible Retirement Ahead of WWE Raw

Rey Mysterio took to Twitter ahead of Monday Night Raw this week with a cryptic message, possibly teasing his retirement from professional wrestling.

“So I’ve come to St. Paul, MN with my family,” Mysterio wrote. “@WWE is allowing me some time on #Raw to address everything on my mind for the last couple of weeks. I hope you’ll all join and support me as you’ve done over these years. Thank you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So I’ve come to St. Paul, MN with my family. @WWE is allowing me some time on #Raw to address everything on my mind for the last couple of weeks. I hope you’ll all join and support me as you’ve done over these years. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kZWLvyh3rX — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 19, 2019

At 44-years-old, Mysterio is currently on a two-year contract with the WWE. He signed it in September 2018 with an opt-out clause added in after 18 months, but that would still keep him under a deal until March 2020.

Mysterio lost back-to-back decisions against Andrade in a Two-out-of-Three Falls match on Monday Night Raw last week, and gave a despondent interview afterwards.

WWE.com added fuel to the speculation fire prior to Raw getting underway.

“Rey Mysterio seemed to have more questions than answers after losing a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match in a clean sweep against Andrade last week, cryptically stating he wasn’t sure what the future held for his in-ring career,” WWE.com’s preview wrote. “Those questions seemingly continued through a series of tweets Monday afternoon, the last of which revealed that The Ultimate Underdog had been granted time to speak to the WWE Universe on this evening’s Raw.”

Zelina Vega, Andrade’s manager, commented on one of Mysterio’s tweets.