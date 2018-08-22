Details on Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return

Earlier this summer, news broke of Rey Mysterio signing a two-year WWE contract. While that was never confirmed by anyone in WWE, all of the rumblings and grumbling of the wrestling world say that’s the case.

So, where is he?

Apparently, the former WWE Champion has to finish up a few booking,s primarily the September 1 All In show. But according to PWInsider and Cagesideseats, Mysterio is expected to grace WWE cameras shortly after filling his All In duties.

It’s still unclear how WWE pans to use the future Hall of Famer. It’s likely he’ll be featured in a part-basis as a full-time schedule is something he’s publicly opposed.

But the bigger question is where will Mysterio land? Conventional wisdom says he returns to his Cruiserweight roots and give 205 Live a boost. However, as a 2-time World Champion WWE could easily use him in prominent spots for Raw or SmackDown.

Mysterio’s return to WWE has been one of the more incessant rumors of 2018. After a wonderful showing at the Royal Rumble, stories about Mysterio coming back began to run wild. The craziest of which had Mysterio meeting John Cena’s opponent at WrestleMania 34. That never happened, but Mysterio did make a cameo at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

All signs point to Mysterio coming back, but the specifics at still unknown at this time. In an interview with the Mirror this March, Mysterio foreshadowed a return to Vince McMahon’s company.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.