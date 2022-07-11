David Crockett Explains Why He's Not Worried About Ric Flair's Health Heading Into His Last Match

The Ric Flair's Last Match event will see the one-night revival of Jim Crockett Promotions as stars from Impact Wrestling, MLW, AEW, AAA, NJPW STRONG and the NWA will take part in an event celebrating the final match for "The Nature Boy." Given his age and the fact that he has a pacemaker, fans have been openly concerned about Flair's health ever since the July 31 show was first announced. But David Crockett, the son of Jim Crockett Jr., explained on the latest Under The Ring why his concerns about Flair have since been relieved.

"At first, I was extremely concerned," Crockett said, before explaining that he changed his mind after seeing Flair train for the match.

"He's gonna do it," Crockett said. "Now, he's not gonna be like the Ric Flair that I knew at first … but he's gonna be great."

Flair explained during the press conference for the event at the Nashville Fairgrounds that his only health concern for the match is if his pacemaker gets unplugged. He also plans on not taking his usual blood thinner the day of the match.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, the 16-time world champion explained that, in order for his last match to be a proper finale, it needs to be better than anything he did following his initial retirement match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV. Flair was back in the ring a year after that match and would wrestle in Impact Wrestling up until September 2011.

"It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Sean Michaels," Flair said. "It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It's never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don't have to do anything.

"But it gave me a goal," he continued. "I've been working out. Kelly (Brewster) and I worked together, as partners in this (his upcoming comic book series) but she also trains with me and it's a lot of hard work. We drive 45 miles up to John Cena's place in the morning for an hour and a half. And then we go down to Saint Peak to training like there's no tomorrow for two hours and it's a lot more fun for me if I have someone to compete against."

