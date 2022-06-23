Ric Flair Discusses His Health Before Final Match At Starrcast

Ric Flair is currently 73 years old, making it all the more impressive that the legendary wrestler is stepping back into the ring for one final match at this year's Starrcast. While Flair's opponent for his final time in the ring as an athlete has yet to be revealed at present, the superstar is looking forward to stepping back into the squared circle and at today's press conference, addressed the current status of his health and the training that he has undergone to make sure that he can successfully hit the main event stage once again.

During today's Press Conference hyping up Flair's participation at his year's Starrcast on July 31st, the wrestling superstar assured fans that he was feeling fine and that the only issues he was currently facing were his "inner ear issues", "blood thinners", and "pacemaker". Flair took the opportunity to make a joke that should his pacemaker undergo any problems while he is in the ring, "you can just plug it back in".

Starrcast billed the upcoming final match of Ric Flair as such, getting wrestling fans hyped for the Nature Boy's final time in the ring:

"On July 31st, at 6:05pm EDT, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all time, is set to return to the ring, one final time, as part of "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" wrestling event. Taking place at the world-famous Nashville Fairgrounds, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over 40 years in the professional wrestling business."

While Flair has yet to reveal who his opponent will be, the latest conference saw the superstar of both the WWE and WCW state that he would love for his final opponent to be a wrestler that could put in the work and knew their way around the ring. Needless to say, there are plenty of wrestling fans who are quite interested to see who the Nature Boy will be facing in his final time in the ring as a wrestler.

Who do you think Flair will face during his final match at this year's Starrcast? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Via Wrestling Observer