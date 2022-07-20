Ric Flair Personally Thanked Vince McMahon For Reinstating His "Woo!" To WWE Open

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair found himself in a spot of controversy earlier this year. Following Dark Side of the Ring's "Plane Ride From Hell" episode, which unearthed sexual misconduct accusations directed at Flair, WWE removed the 16-time world champion's iconic "Woo!" from the company's opening "Then. Now. Forever. Together." video that airs before Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. This change frustrated Flair, who called it "the most hurtful moment" in his entire career, and placed full blame on WWE President Nick Khan. "Well, by erasing my legacy, if you take me off the opening of the show and take the Woo, which I own, thank God, because they will never get it back," Flair said. "No worries, but you're not going to bring me back, not that they want me by any means, but I couldn't ever work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon, I can work for, but Nick Khan, who is a guy who orchestrated taking me off the show. I've got my facts together. He orchestrated taking my Woo off."

Now, cooler heads have prevailed. As of this Monday, Flair's "Woo!" is back in the opening, and the Nature Boy couldn't be more grateful.

"I went and saw Vince yesterday [Monday] to personally thank him because they were in Tampa," Flair told Busted Open Radio (h/t Fightful). "It made me feel like my world had changed again. It made me feel a lot better than when they took me off. Everything Vince McMahon has ever said to me has come true and he said, 'I promise you I'll put you back on it,' and he did. I went over there and thanked him."

Even today, Flair's legacy is still being written. The 73-year-old is currently training for the Ric Flair's Last Match event, which will see him team with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

"It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Sean Michaels (at WrestleMania XXIV)," Flair said of his upcoming final bout. "It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence."

Ric Flair's Last Match goes down on Sunday, July 31st, the day after WWE SummerSlam.