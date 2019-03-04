Ric Flair Provides Update on Harley Race’s Health

Ric Flair sent the wrestling world into a frenzy over the weekend when he said at a wrestling convention in New Jersey that WWE Hall of Famer Harley race was battling terminal lung cancer.

Luckily for wrestling fans, Champion Wrestling From Hollywood president David Marquez contacted Race and his family and learned that the cancer was not terminal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve just spoke to Harley Race’s family and yes he has been diagnosed with Lung Cancer but it’s not terminal. He’s being treated and supervised by his doctors,” Marquez wrote. “He is still very active in (World League Wrestling) and appreciates everyone’s concerns.

Race’s Missouri promotion, World League Wrestling, also released a statement with an update.

“There are many things being said about the health of the owner of WLW — (Harley Race). At this time, he asks that fans please respect the boundaries of private and public matters. Thank you for your concerns however,” the account tweeted on Saturday.

Flair returned to Twitter on Monday to issue a correction on what he had said about Race.

After Being Misinformed, I Am Overjoyed To Report That I Was So Wrong For Stating That Harley Race Had Terminal Lung Cancer. It’s Great News To Hear That The Former World Champ And My Lifetime Hero Is Doing Well! pic.twitter.com/QMeXZGC8rc — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 4, 2019

“After Being Misinformed, I Am Overjoyed To Report That I Was So Wrong For Stating That Harley Race Had Terminal Lung Cancer,” Flair wrote. “It’s Great News To Hear That The Former World Champ And My Lifetime Hero Is Doing Well!”

Since his debut in 1960, Race worked for the NWA, AWA, WWF and WCW, winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship eight times.

Flair returned to WWE television for the Feb. 25 episode of Monday Night Raw for a celebration of his 70th birthday. The final segment of the show had the entire Raw locker room along with Sting, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon ready to wish Flair a happy birthday, but “The Nature Boy” didn’t appear when his music hit.

The camera feed quickly cut to backstage where a returning Batista was dragging a cameraman up to Flair’s dressing room. He then pulled out an unconscious Flair and stared right into the camera, calling out Triple H.

“The Game” rushed backstage to check on Flair, but by that time “The Animal” had already disappeared.