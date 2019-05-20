Report: Ric Flair Pulls out of Starrcast Public Appearance

Ric Flair isn’t in the clear just yet. Last week the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was hospitalized in what was originally reported as a medical emergency, only for it later to be revealed by his son in-law Conrad Thompson that his hospitalization was planned in order for him to feel more comfortable at the upcoming Starrcast II fan convention in Las Vegas.

Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow put out a statement later in the day, saying “Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover.”

Barlow then released an update saying Flair’s surgery was postponed due to “complications.”

“Ric’s surgery has been postponed until Monday to address some complications that needed to be taken care of first,” she wrote. “Thanks for all the well wishes.”

According to TMZ Sports, Flair is “in good spirts and confident he’ll be okay” prior to undergoing surgery on Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, his spokesperson told the outlet that he’ll need to pull out of his Starrcast II event. He was booked to be the guest of honor for the special “Roast of Ric Flair” event at Caesars Palace, where he would be the subject of a comedy roast by various comedians and famous wrestlers.

After a near-death health scare in 2017, Flair said in numerous interviews that his health had greatly improved recently, boasting that he was even healthy enough to take bumps in the a ring again.

“The guys have cleared me to do anything,” Flair said at the time. “I’ve actually been cleared to get knocked down in the ring. I didn’t know if they were going to use me in some capacity and you know the clearances you have to have with the health policy, which is so adamant.”

He recently appeared on WWE television, first in a 70th birthday celebration that resulted in a returning Batista attacking him backstage and again at WrestleMania 35 when he helped Triple H take down “The Animal” in a career-threatening No Holds Barred match.

Starrcast II is set to take place in Las Vegas on the same weekend as All Elite Wrestling’s first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing. The show’s top matches include Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. The event, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night, will also be streamed on B/R Live.