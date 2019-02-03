Ric Flair Is Ringing In Super Bowl Sunday In Style

Ric Flair always had a reputation throughout his wrestling career as being a guy who loves a good party, so for the WWE Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Sunday is a chance to do just that.

Flair is currently in Atlanta, home to tonight’s Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. He’s taking part in the Blitz Tailgate Party at the Hard Rock Cafe. Flair is the advertised host of the party.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out a brief video from Flair himself in the video below, posted on Sunday.

Flair has been pretty vocal this week that he is cheering for the Los Angeles Rams in the match-up tonight. He’s been doing the media rounds, including an appearance on the NFL Network.

A Shot From Last Night On Total Access! I’m Ready For The Big Game! WOOOOO! @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/a3XEnIE4c1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 31, 2019

The Rams have taken on Flair’s support with open arms. Jared Goff has called out his name to signal an audible during the middle of a game before, and Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay has been known to let out a “wooo” following a victory.

The main connection between the Rams and Flair, though, happens to be a friendship between running back Todd Gurley and the 16-time world champion. Flair attended the Rams vs. Chiefs game back in November to support his friend, calling Gurley his “main man.”

Gurley also attended WrestleMania 34 earlier this year in New Orleans and took a photo with Flair, which promptly made its way around the internet.