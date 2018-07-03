Ric Flair Set to Undergo Surgery Next Week

While he has made a miraculous recovery since his serious health situation last summer, Ric Flair isn’t completely out of the woods just yet.

Flair is set to undergo a surgery next week as the result of an ileostomy procedure he underwent last year during his health scare. This is in contrast to what has been reported previously, as several news outlets ran stories that Flair would be undergoing surgery for a colostomy bag.

Flair’s fiance Wendy Barlow gave comment to Pro Wrestling Sheet to clear up the rumors. According to the report, an ileostomy is an opening made in the abdomen wall during surgery. During the process, a portion of the small intestine is brought out of the opening to form a stoma or artificial opening.

The difference in the procedures being that a colostomy, which is similar in nature, deals with the large intestine versus an ileostomy dealing with the small intestine.

Flair currently has a pouch on the stoma that he is forced to drain, so as a result of the upcoming procedure, the WWE Hall of Famer hopes the stoma can be reversed so that he no longer has to do so. The surgery is scheduled for next Monday, July 9th. Flair will undergo pre-op this Friday, July 6th.

Flair’s life over the last several years has seen the legend battle some health related issues stemming from his career, notably his hard-living lifestyle. Flair lamented about his alcohol fueled night life during the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary made about his career earlier this year. He currently suffers from alcoholic cardiomyopathy as a result of the choices he made during his career.

Cardiomyopathy is a medical condition where chronic alcohol abuse leads to heart failure. This is due to the negative effects alcohol has on heart muscle, which can lead the organ to failure.

Flair’s medical situations took a turn for the worse last August when the legend went in for surgery to remove a portion of his bowel. During that surgery, other problems were uncovered that led to him being hospitalized. Flair even had to undergo dialysis treatment at one point before being released from the hospital.

Of late, Flair appears to have made a great recovery, leading to him again starting to make public appearances. However, next week’s surgery is a reminder that his medical scare from last year still hasn’t completely gone away. The Nature Boy will continue to have to monitor his healthy closely so that he continues down the path of full recovery.