Ricochet Surprises with Batman Beyond Gear at WWE Survivor Series

WWE’s pay-per-view events are always good to look forward to when Ricochet is involved as the WWE Superstar often makes a big showing for every one of his appearances. Often using these events as new opportunities to introduce new gear, Ricochet has used his gear to give shout outs to comic book heroes such as DC Comics’ Nightwing and even anime heroes such as My Hero Academia’s All Might. This was no different with his appearance at WWE Survivor Series 2019 with his debut of Batman Beyond inspired gear when he came out as part of Team Raw.
Although fans were debating as to what hero Ricochet was actually paying tribute to with this gear as some suspected it to be either Nightwing or even Red Hood, most fans agree it to be a Batman Beyond shout out given the spiky symbol on Ricochet’s chest. Check it out below:
Shout Outs to Ricochet cosplay as Batman Beyond! #WWERAW #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Cu9S1mjLa4— Michael Powell (@WWE_SonicMan) November 25, 2019
This gear helped Ricochet quite a bit in the match against Team SmackDown and Team NXT, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to help him survive the entirety of the chaotic match between all three teams as soon there were quite a few heavy hits thrown between every one of the Superstars. But either way, Ricochet left quite a big stamp thanks to his always superheroic gear.
The full card for WWE Survivor Series breaks down as such:
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio
- WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan
- Men’s Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and Walter))
- Women’s Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Kairi Sane, Natalya, and Sarah Logan) vs. Team NXT (Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, and Toni Storm) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross)
- Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler
- United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong
- Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish