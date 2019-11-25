Ricochet Surprises with Batman Beyond Gear at WWE Survivor Series

WWE’s pay-per-view events are always good to look forward to when Ricochet is involved as the WWE Superstar often makes a big showing for every one of his appearances. Often using these events as new opportunities to introduce new gear, Ricochet has used his gear to give shout outs to comic book heroes such as DC Comics’ Nightwing and even anime heroes such as My Hero Academia’s All Might. This was no different with his appearance at WWE Survivor Series 2019 with his debut of Batman Beyond inspired gear when he came out as part of Team Raw.

Although fans were debating as to what hero Ricochet was actually paying tribute to with this gear as some suspected it to be either Nightwing or even Red Hood, most fans agree it to be a Batman Beyond shout out given the spiky symbol on Ricochet’s chest. Check it out below:

This gear helped Ricochet quite a bit in the match against Team SmackDown and Team NXT, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to help him survive the entirety of the chaotic match between all three teams as soon there were quite a few heavy hits thrown between every one of the Superstars. But either way, Ricochet left quite a big stamp thanks to his always superheroic gear.

