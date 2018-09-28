Ring of Honor ‘Death Before Dishonor’ How to Watch, Start Time, Match Card

Ring of Honor returns to pay-per-view on Friday night with the 16th installment of its annual Death Before Dishonor show.

The event will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be followed by a set of television tapings the following night. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET and is available via pay-per-view or via streaming through Honor Club and FITE TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal will headline the show when he defends his title against Will Ospreay. “The Aerial Assassin” hasn’t been seen in Ring of Honor in nearly a year as he continues to wrestle in New Japan’s junior division as wel as numerous independent promotions in the United Kingdom, but stepped up to answer Lethal’s open challenge for the event.

The two have only wrestled one singles match before, which Lethal won at an ROH television taping back in December. Friday will mark the first time Lethal has defended his championship on pay-per-view since winning it back in late June.

“He has mastered his craft,” Lethal said of Ospreay in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. “What he brings to the table has been mastered, ‘The Aerial Assassin.’ Me, I think more grounded. I have mastered my craft, so two people who have mastered their style of wrestling coming together. This should be nothing short of amazing.”

Other championship matches include The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) challenging the Briscoe Brothers for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships and Punishment Martinez vs. Chris Sabin for the ROH World Television Championship.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Tenille Dashwood (formerly known as Emma in WWE) announced that Friday would mark the last day of her current contract with ROH. She’s set to challenge Sumie Sakai for the Women of Honor Championship at the Las Vegas event, and should she win she’ll most likely be signed to a new deal.

Other booked matches include Kenny King taking on Japanese wrestling legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger and Flip Gordon teaming with Colt Cabana to face Bully Ray and Silas Young.

Finally two of wrestling’s biggest factions will square off as five members of Bullet Club (Cody, Marty Scurll, Adam Page and The Young Bucks) take on five mebers of Chaos (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuckie T. and Beretta) in a 10-man tag match. Many of the stars featured in this match wi take part in New Japan’s next United States event, Fighting Spirit Unleashed, in Long Beach, California on Sunday.