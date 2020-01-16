Report: Rocky Johnson’s Cause of Death Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWF Tag Team Champion Rocky Johnson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. Numerous wrestlers, promoters and promotions offered their condolences after the news broke, but no details on his passing were given at the time. Then on Thursday Associated Press writer Dan Gelston spoke with Johnson’s close friend Brian Blair (known as B. Brian Blair in the Killer Bees tag team), who said Johnson had been dealing will an illness shortly before his death.

“He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something,” Blair told the outlet. “I said, ‘You, need to get checked out, Rocky.’ He said he’d be OK. Then he missed this Sunday, a few days ago. When I talked to him again, he said he still wasn’t feeling good and he still missed church. He still didn’t get checked out. I talked to Sheila and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home, today.”

Johnson wrestled from 1964-1991, mostly for National Wrestling Alliance promotions. From 1982-85 he wrestled for Vince McMahon in the World Wrestling Federation, and in 1983 he and Tony Atlas became the first black tag team to hold the WWF Tag Team Championships.

Since the news broke, numerous wrestlers, promoters and promotions have offered their condolences.

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family. pic.twitter.com/Y2gIgL9J2f — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 16, 2020

One of the men I looked up to and one of the best to ever do it. God rest his soul. #RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/VaTD5NsnjP — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) January 15, 2020

So sorry for the loss of Rocky Johnson. A great man, a great friend and I will always remember he was one of only a few that was kind and helpful when I first broke in. RIP Rocky. I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2020

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away at age 75,” WWE’s official statement read. “WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans.”

As of this writing, Dwayne Johnson has not commented on social media regarding the loss of his father.