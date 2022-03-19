ROH and AEW Dream Match Revealed for Supercard of Honor

A recent report discussed The Briscoe’s not being in the mix to sign with AEW, and that report also went on to say that there were no plans for The Briscoe’s to face FTR, which had been a requested dream match-up. While we don’t know if they will ever end up in AEW, Ring of Honor did reveal that the dream match will be happening soon after months of teasing on social media, as it was announced today that The Briscoe’s will face FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championships when Supercard of Honor takes place on April 1st.

Tony Khan is now the owner of Ring of Honor, but that didn’t become official until recently, and there were already matches and a date announced for Supercard of Honor. It wasn’t known whether or not those would be changed or left alone, and ultimately Khan decided to go ahead and keep things the same.

That’s especially interesting due to the fact that Supercard of Honor will air during AEW Rampage, and Khan addressed the overlap and running both shows simultaneously, as well as what takes priority and how flexible WarnerMedia was with the situation.

“Now, it’s a unique circumstance because there is other stuff on TV that night, including AEW Rampage. It’s going to be unusual because I’m effectively in two places at once. And it’s going to be a bizarre and hopefully memorable night in wrestling. I would never compete with my own show. So it’s going to be a very different night because we’re making a one-time-only exception. I’m grateful to the great partnership we have with WarnerMedia.”

“I am going to announce more for the card. I’m really excited about it. I’ll make it the best card I can for Ring of Honor while still respecting AEW and our agreements with WarnerMedia and keeping AEW a top priority also.”

You can find the official card for ROH’s Supercard of Honor below.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship (Special Guest Referee – Jeff Jarrett): Matt Cardona (C) vs. Nick Aldis

NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (C) vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

NWA Crockett Cup tournament

NWA Television Championship: Tyrus (C) vs. Rodney Mack

NWA National Championship: Anthony Mayweather (C) vs. Jax Dane

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (C) vs. Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Austin Aries vs. Colby Corino vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Homicide

