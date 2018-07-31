Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Have Tense RAW Confrontation

Monday night’s edition of RAW from Miami kicked off with Roman Reigns in the ring fresh off his victory last Monday night against Bobby Lashley to become number one contender for the Universal title.

Reigns now looks ahead to yet another match with Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at SummerSlam on August 19th. He started off RAW with the typical talking points about Brock Lesnar, who was in the building, as someone who doesn’t care about WWE or the fans. Reigns mentioned that he respects Bobby Lashley after last week unlike Brock. He talked about how Lesnar is never on WWE but has no problem showing up to UFC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This brought out Paul Heyman, who said Lesnar congratulates Reigns on his victory over Lashley. He said that Reigns is insane and should be in a padded cell rather than the main event of SummerSlam since he continues to do the same thing over and over (face Lesnar) while continuing to fail.

Reigns came back and said he’s here to see Brock, not Paul. He asked Heyman to bring out Lesnar, but Heyman said that Lesnar would only come out when he feels like it. Heyman told him don’t worry, he will be at SummerSlam. Reigns questioned whether he really would be. He said that after SummerSlam, Lesnar won’t be returning to UFC as “The Beast.” Instead, Reigns said Lesnar would be returning as “Roman Reigns’ Bitch.”

.@WWERomanReigns is NOT trying to listen to @HeymanHustle right now. The Big Dog just wants to see @BrockLesnar for himself on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/Mcy0U2PqYN — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2018

The crowd popped big for that closing line and were into Reigns more than most crowds have been in recent weeks. Lesnar was boo’ed loudly. Perhaps we’ll be getting a faceoff between Reigns and Lesnar later in the show.