Watch: Roman Reigns Nearly Hit by a Car in WWE Raw Parking Lot

Roman Reigns narrowly avoided a nasty attack yet again on Monday Night Raw this week, as a mysterious driver collided with his rental car in the parking lot outside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At the start of the Raw Samoa Joe angrily defended himself against accusations that he was behind the scaffolding accident that nearly buried Reigns on SmackDown Live last week. Later in the show Joe once again stormed the ring, saying he wasn’t leaving until Reigns came out and apologized for trying to smear his good name. A producer alerted Joe that Reigns was almost at the building, which caused the big man to make his way outside to the parking lot. Just as he and Reigns were about to duke it out, another car came into frame and collided with Reigns’. Luckily, “The Big Dog” was able to dodge the car in time.

The driver pulled away before anyone could see their face, leaving Joe to help Reigns get out of his SUV. After a commercial break, Reigns was seen being checked on by Triple H.

The speculation for Reigns’ attacker ran rampant last week, with many believing Buddy Murphy was the culprit after he was spotted in the background. However later reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter pointed to the culprit being Daniel Bryan, who has hinted at a “major career announcement” in recent weeks. As of Monday, Reigns’ match for SummerSlam on Sunday in Toronto has yet to be announced.