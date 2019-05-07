Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston Invade WWE Raw, Wild Card Rule Introduced

Roman Reigns lived up to his promise of appearing on Monday Night Raw this week when he opened the show by interrupting a Vince McMahon promo. But it turned out he wasn’t alone, as both WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan also appeared on the show to give their two cents to the WWE Chairman.

Reigns kicked things off by saying that McMahon and his “spoiled kids” never lived up to the promise they made back in December, swearing off authority figures by saying that the WWE fans were now “The Authority.” Bryan cut Reigns off by saying he was robbed at WrestleMania 35, while Kingston said he showed up because he didn’t want Reigns to have all the fun.

McMahon then claimed to have an idea — the Wild Card rule. He stated that three members of Raw and three members of SmackDown could now hop back and forth between brands at will, though didn’t divulge if those three men would change week to week. He then made a second announcement, stating that there would be two rematches from WrestleMania 35 on Monday night when Reigns takes on Drew McIntyre while Kingston has to defend his WWE Championship against Bryan.

But McMahon wasn’t finished. After booking the two matches for later in the show he was interrupted once again, this time by AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. The two teased wrestling each other, but McMahon ordered they be placed in a tag team together. The match ended when Styles accidentally hit Rollins with a Phenomenal Forearm, then walked away as Rollins walked into an End of Days from Baron Corbin, who picked up the win.

