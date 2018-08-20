Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman Does not Cash in

Roman Reigns left the Barclays Center on Sunday as Universal Champion, defeating Brock Lesnar in quick fashion at SummerSlam.

Prior to the match, Braun Strowman came out and announced he would be cashing in on whoever won the main event. However, midway through the fight Reigns accidentally hit Strowman with a suicide dive after Lesnar dodged a spear attempt. “The Beast” then turned his attention to Strowman, hitting him with an F-5, his briefcase and a series of shots with a steel chair. He tossed away the briefcase and moved back into the ring, where he was met with a spear by Reigns to end the match.

Reigns’ quest to defeat Lesnar reaches all the way back to 2015 when he won the Royal Rumble and challenged the then-WWE Champion at WrestleMania 31. Late in the match Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to make the match a triple threat, then pinned Reigns to win the title.

Fast forward to April and Reigns had once again qualified to face Lesnar, this time for his Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. In a bloody encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Lesnar conquered Reigns after hitting him with seven F-5 finishers throughout the match.

One day later a rematch between the two was announced for the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for late April, only this time it would take place inside a Steel Cage.

Reigns appeared to have won the match when he speared Lesnar through one of the cage walls, but the referee on the outside ruled that Lesnar’s feet hit the floor first, allowing him to keep the title.

“The Big Dog” earned yet another shot at Lesnar in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam on Raw, first by winning a triple threat No. 1 contender’s match and then by beating Bobby Lashley, the man who pinned him at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in July.

With the victory, Reigns now joins Lesnar as the only two men to have held both the WWE and Universal Championships. Lesnar’s title reign officially ended at 504 days, the longest reign of any WWE world champion of the modern era (though his reign fell a few weeks short of toppling Asuka’s 523 recognized days as NXT Women’s Champion).

Other title changes that took place on Sunday night included Seth Rollins winning back the Intercontinental Championship and Charlotte Flair defeating Carmella and Becky Lynch to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.