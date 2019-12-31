Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler on Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey Start Time, How to Watch, Spoilers

FOX’s New Year’s Eve special, titled Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey, will kick off on Tuesday night on FOX beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and run through the start of a new decade at midnight. The show will feature Harvey as the host alongside Maria Menounous and Rob Gronkowski, have celebrity appearances from Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett and Jenna Dewan and feature musical performances including LL Cool J, the Chainsmokers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys and The Killers. WWE will play a role in this year’s event by airing a match between Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler.

That match was filmed following last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and saw Reigns win with a spear. You can see the final moments of that match in the video below.

According to fans who were in attendance, Menounous will appear before the match as the special guest ring announcer.

Oh! They’re filming the Roman/Dolph NYE thing now, and they flew Maria Menounos all the way to Detroit to be the special guest ring announcer! pic.twitter.com/DpGEoBSDH0 — Danny (@dajosc11) December 28, 2019

2019 turned out to be a momentous year for “The Big Dog.” The former world champion returned to WWE television in February to happily announce that his cancer was in remission and that he would be returning soon. Reigns then had one last run with The Shield before Dean Ambrose’s departure from the company, then had his singles return in a match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. He then moved on to a feud with Shane McMahon, which culminated in him teaming with The Undertaker to beat McMahon and McIntyre in dominant fashion at Extreme Rules.

While Reigns will close out the year with a win, the same can’t be said about his last pay-per-view match. After claiming for weeks that he was the true “locker room leader” on SmackDown, King Corbin successfully beat Reigns in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC after help from Ziggler, The Revival and a dozen hired security guards.