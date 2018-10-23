WWE

Fans React to Roman Reigns’s Heartbreaking Announcement

The WWE Universe is standing behind Roman Reigns after he announced a heartbreaking leukemia diagnosis earlier tonight.

Reigns stunned WWE fans around the world this evening when he announced that he had lived with leukemia for the last 11 years and that, due to the cancer returning, he would have to relinquish the WWE’s Universal Championship to focus on his health.

Needless to say, fans were stunned by Reigns’ announcement. For the better part of three years, Reigns has been the WWE’s heir apparent, the man tapped by Vince McMahon to carry the company. Reigns has main evented three straight Wrestlemanias, became a Grand Slam Champion, and battled top wrestlers like Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles in his quest to take his place as the face of the WWE.

While Reigns has often struggled to connect with fans, the WWE Universe showed an outpouring of support after his heartbreaking announcement.

Although fans have often booed Reigns (a consequence of him being booked as the “Big Dog” of the WWE), people quickly separated Roman Reigns the character from the man who “plays” him on television.

Obviously, we wish Roman Reigns the best and hope he makes a speedy return to the ring after beating leukemia for a second time.

