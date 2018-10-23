Fans React to Roman Reigns’s Heartbreaking Announcement

The WWE Universe is standing behind Roman Reigns after he announced a heartbreaking leukemia diagnosis earlier tonight.

Reigns stunned WWE fans around the world this evening when he announced that he had lived with leukemia for the last 11 years and that, due to the cancer returning, he would have to relinquish the WWE’s Universal Championship to focus on his health.

Needless to say, fans were stunned by Reigns’ announcement. For the better part of three years, Reigns has been the WWE’s heir apparent, the man tapped by Vince McMahon to carry the company. Reigns has main evented three straight Wrestlemanias, became a Grand Slam Champion, and battled top wrestlers like Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles in his quest to take his place as the face of the WWE.

While Reigns has often struggled to connect with fans, the WWE Universe showed an outpouring of support after his heartbreaking announcement.

Opening of Raw about as real as pro wrestling will ever get. Wishing the best for @WWERomanReigns as he battles leukemia. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 23, 2018

One of the most chillest & nicest guys I have ever met at one of these meet and greets. I can’t even think straight right now. Roman’s going to conquer this, just like he conquers every single opponent. We love you @WWERomanReigns. Destroy cancer! #BelieveThat #RAW pic.twitter.com/OailAiWRqd — Matt (@DeSeanROKS) October 23, 2018

Although fans have often booed Reigns (a consequence of him being booked as the “Big Dog” of the WWE), people quickly separated Roman Reigns the character from the man who “plays” him on television.

Whether you cheer or boo Roman Reigns as a character, you have to respect him as a human being. Thoughts and prayers go out to him during this battle. pic.twitter.com/U2fyoNGALv — Blade Brown (@BillieCEllis) October 23, 2018

@WWERomanReigns Like you said, it’s your faith that pulled you thru all your adversities. I boo’d you every Monday Night, but I’m cheering for you today. It took guts to do what you did and prayers going up for you and your family. pic.twitter.com/hXGVGDiClU — Joe Mathew™ (@JoeMathew5) October 23, 2018

Every week, us fans love to give this character hell; love to boo him, love to harass him. It’s all apart of the show. But, there are things that are bigger than hating a character, when the PERSON needs the fans. This is one of them. Prayers up for “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns🙏🏼 //t.co/EMtaAvkJVw — Cam Swantek (@CamSwantek) October 23, 2018

Obviously, we wish Roman Reigns the best and hope he makes a speedy return to the ring after beating leukemia for a second time.