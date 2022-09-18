Roman Reigns Makes a Bold Proclamation About His Crown Jewel Match With Logan Paul

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5. The build to the match started with Paul calling out Reigns after having him on a recent episode of the Impaulsive Podcast, prompting Paul to appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown and confront The Bloodline. Reigns and Paul then took part in a press conference on Saturday in Las Vegas, in which Triple H confirmed the match had been booked. The two traded verbal shots and got into an intense face-off before Reigns departed.

"The Tribal Chief" recently passed two consecutive years as world champion in WWE, something not seen in the promotion in decades. He then made the bold claim in an interview with Boxing Social that he "might" just stick to his Superman Punch and break Paul's jaw, not needing to resort to his finishing moves of the Spear and Guillotine.

"Well, this one could be exciting. Wiseman (Paul Heyman), typically, two options: we're gonna Guillotine him or we're gonna Spear him in half. We might just Superman Punch him. He's a boxer, right? 'Floyd Mayweather! I boxed Floyd Mayweather for eight rounds!' Maybe one Superman Punch, break his jaw, send him home unhappy," Reigns said before mocking Paul's background as a YouTuber.

Here were the comments from Paul that set this whole thing off — "I can feel the dog coming out in me. Like when I watch him on TV and in the ring, I just wanna f—ing wrestle the guy...That's what I do. I did it with Floyd Mayweather. My second opponent was Floyd f—ng Mayweather. Did you see what I did at SummerSlam? When was the last time you saw something like that done? Top rope, onto the table, in my second match ever."

"It's what I do. I love competing at the highest level as soon as I get into the thing," he added. "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I would win. Me vs. Roman Reigns one-on-one, that's my match."

