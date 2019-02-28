Latest on Potential Shield Reunion for WWE Fastlane

WWE has never hesitated when it comes to rebooting the Shield, and it sounds like a reunion may once again be in the works.

According to Post Wrestling, WWE mulling the idea of the Shield getting back together for a six-man tag match at Fastlane on March 10. Per the report, WWE is also considering an eight-man tag match where Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose add Braun Strowman to take on Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Elias.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as Rollins and Reigns rescued Ambrose from getting thumped on Raw this Monday, hinting a reconciliation is in the cards. Even though they saved Ambrose, there wasn’t much of an interaction afterward other than a long stare from the ramp.

While a Shield reunion is hardly a novel concept, the timing of this one is complex. While Reigns being back in WWE after a five-month absence is a proper reason to celebrate, it’s Ambrose’s muddy future that could give WWE pause. As of this writing, Ambrose is expected to leave the company in April after his contract expires. Given his lame duck status, WWE has taken measures to neuter his character on TV, so when he leaves, it won’t feel like a critical blow. But if WWE does indeed summon another Shield reunion, Ambrose will be at the forefront of the company, and his April exit could prove to be damaging.

However, with nearly a month between Fastlane and WrestleMania, WWE would have time to cool off Ambrose before he leaves. And at this moment, Fastlane doesn’t exactly feel like a can’t miss the show, so a six-man tag could be a perfect way to keep things warm on top of getting Reigns some in-ring action.

While Reigns’ remission announcement was a delightful surprise, him actually getting physical on Raw was worthy of fireworks. And in an interview with WWE, Reigns explained how good it felt to bounce around a WWE ring again.

“I thought the second part of the night was cool because I was able to show them through action exactly how much better I’m doing so hopefully, after seeing me go through some physicality and kick some ass hopefully they can tell that, ‘Yeah, he is doing better, he’s looking better, he’s moving better.’ So hopefully, the snowball effect and people will see and stop worrying about me and deflect this beautiful energy that’s been sent to me and just use it to help others,” Reigns told WWE.