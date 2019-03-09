Roman Reigns Has A Huge Match In Mind For WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns’ dramatic return to WWE over the last two weeks has been a huge boon for the company just in time for WrestleMania this year.

Just months ago, we had no idea when we would see Reigns back in action due to his recent bout with leukemia. Now, Reigns will be making his return to the ring this Sunday at WWE Fastlane as part of a Shield Reunion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns will undoubtedly go on to be part of a featured match at this year’s WrestleMania in New Jersey, but WWE’s “big dog” is also already thinking ahead to next year’s WrestleMania in Florida. With that event happening in his home state, the gears are already turning on where he could be this time next year and Reigns already has a big time match in mind.

“I think I’d like to close the show, and I think I’d like to wrestle Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship,” Reigns said during a recent interview. “I’d like to get my rematch one year from now.”

A WrestleMania main event that would see the former Shield teammates wrestle for RAW’s top prize at the biggest show of the year would undoubtedly be huge.

Reigns also spoke about being the face of WWE. Though he acknowledges he feels he is serving in that role currently, he also stated that there are multiple members of the WWE locker room who feel they are the face of WWE.

“I do believe I’ve always been the face of WWE,” Roman said. “[With] a huge name like John Cena no longer being a full-time performer, I think there’s as much, if not more, pressure on me to do my job at a high level.”

He continued, “I also think it’s across the locker room, you know, I’m not the only guy that feels that way,” Reigns said. “I guarantee you Seth Rollins feels the exact same way I feel, he feels that same pressure to perform, and to keep our product at a a premium.”

Reigns, Rollins, and Dean Ambrose will team to face Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin tomorrow night at WWE Fastlane. We will have full coverage of the event as it airs.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!