Watch: Roman Reigns Stars in Brisk’s New Promotional Campaign for Hobbs & Shaw

In the months since his triumphant return from his battle with leukemia, Roman Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) has quickly re-established himself as one of WWE’s biggest stars. But the former WWE Champion is also finding new success outside the ring, as he’ll make his Hollywood debut in the upcoming film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jason Statham on Aug. 2.

As part of the promotion for the release, the film teamed up with Brisk Iced Tea to create a new promotional campaign titled “Cans of Whup Ass,” hearkening back to a line made by Johnson during the films trailer. The campaign included a digital ad made by young creator Evans Alexandre, and stars Roman Reigns as his character from the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Reigns spoke about how impressed he was with Alexandre’s finished product.

“It was really cool how it all came together, how we were able to sprinkle in the [Samoan] culture, and then also tie in a young creative mind like Evans’,” Reigns said. “To be able to take his idea, his vision, to be able to put it on boards, and then put it on film, that’s pretty special. So hopefully, he seemed to be enjoying himself and really enjoyed seeing his own ideas come to life. Hopefully, it just kinda triggers even more creativity out of him and just will add to his portfolio and hopefully pretty soon I will be working with him one more time.”

Reigns also spoke about what it was like getting to work alongside Johnson on the set of the film.

“It is pretty neat,” he said. “I’m sure, you know, just about everybody who meets him gets star struck and he has that name and that lure where it’s larger than life, biggest super star on Earth, biggest actor on Earth. But when you around him he’s very personable, he’s very humble. He doesn’t come off as this mega super star, wealthy rich guy that can fight anywhere he wants at anytime. He comes off very human like.

“… He’s motivating and inspiring. Along with myself and the others, we all have goals and we’re always reaching for more. He’s on a level that I would like to get to one day and have the opportunities to do some of the things he’s done done on the business side. But he doesn’t carry himself like that. He doesn’t carry himself like he wants … he caries himself like a hometown guy that knows everybody and he’s very easy to talk to. It was really cool to see him in his element and still just kinda the same guy that he was before.”

After winning numerous world championships and headlining three WrestleMania main events, Johnson stepped away from the world of professional wrestling in the early 2000s to pursue a career in acting full-time. When asked if he caught the “acting bug” while working on the film, Reigns said he still has plenty he wants to accomplish inside the squared circle.

“… There is definitely I guess you could say an acting bug,” Reigns said. “It’s an contagious environment. I think any time when that many people come together with one vision … I think that type of camaraderie is awesome. I’m definitely into it. The fact that I don’t have to killed myself, throw my body around is definitely a plus as well. But the problem is I still love wrestling.”

He went on to say that as long as his body allows him to compete at a high level in the, he wants to continue taking advantage of that time and continue with his wrestling career. Reigns is currently booked to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match alongside The Undertaker at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14.

Special custom-designed Brisk Iced Tea labels featuring Johnson and Staham’s characters from Hobbs & Shaw are available now at retailers nationwide. The special “Cans of Whup Ass” will be available via sweepstakes, social media, select retailers and early screenings of Hobbs & Shaw throughout the summer leading up to the Aug. 2 release.