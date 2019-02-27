Former WWE Writer Shares Story About Roman Reigns’ Backstage Leadership

A former WWE writer just shared a look at what goes on behind WWE’s curtain, but more importantly, a personal story that indicates the stretch of Roman Reigns’ real-life character

Kazeem Famuyide recently left WWE, and now that he’s out, he’s sharing the occasional anecdote of his experience within Vince McMahon’s company. And with so many people celebrating Reigns’ remission, Famuyide decided it was a good time to pile on the positivity by tweeting a memory about working side-by-side The Big Dog.

Quick Roman story, the first time i was ever writing for Roman on the road i was sitting with him to produce a backstage segment with Charly. It was some decent copy, but I’m new and knew handling Roman was a big responsibility. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) February 26, 2019

“Quick Roman story, the first time i was ever writing for Roman on the road i was sitting with him to produce a backstage segment with Charly. It was some decent copy, but I’m new and knew handling Roman was a big responsibility.

So we’re going through the copy and Roman wants to end the promo with a certain curse word. I’m still under the impression not to use curses because “god damn, don’t be so crass…” so Roman says “I’ll go ask Vince, real quick.”

Roman goes, gets the okay, comes back to me and I say “man, thanks. I know they’ll nail my ass if that didn’t get cleared and you’re way more important to this place than I am” lol Roman doesn’t even blink and goes…

“Nah, bro. Everyone here is important. I’m just a member of the team like you and i wouldn’t hang you out to dry like that.” Mind you, i might have had two whole convos with dude up until that point and he went out of his way to make sure i didn’t catch heat,” he wrote.

To Famuyide, Reigns being considerate and understanding that all WWE employees play a critical role in the machine is just another illustration of him being a top-notch guy.

“And that’s who he is to everyone. It probably doesn’t mean a whole lot, but it’s the little things like just being a solid dude and looking out for anybody who is around him that makes him a real leader, and when he was gone you can feel his presence even more

That’s about it, but Roman is dope. I’m glad he’s getting his flowers and a second chance to truly be appreciated for the talent and person he’s carried himself to be,” tweeted Famuyide.

Famuyide’s story is just the latest example of WWE Superstars and staff going to bat for Reigns. Given the abundance of first-hand accounts, it truly sounds like Reigns in WWE’s locker room leader. And now that he’s officially back, things will only get better.