Roman Reigns Says He Is Headed Back To RAW For Unfinished Business

Despite arriving on Tuesday night as the newest WWE SmackDown star just a few weeks ago, Roman Reigns says he is headed back to Monday Night RAW to take care of some unfinished business.

The former WWE Universal Champion sent out the following tweet on Saturday morning.

I’m back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw.

I’ll see y’all Monday. #ProtectTheYard — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 4, 2019

The WWE’s official account was quick to quote Reigns’ tweet and announce that he is now a SmackDown star and will not be permitted to appear on RAW. Of course, this is essentially confirmation that he’ll indeed make a contested appearance on the red brand Monday night.

WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns’ desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw. https://t.co/4P0RNPmZB1 — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2019

WWE published the following on WWE.com:

WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns’ desire to appear on this week’s Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a SmackDown LIVE Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday night’s show.

It would appear this is a hail mary attempt to garner some interest in Monday night’s broadcast following the company drawing a very low rating last Monday. The April 29th edition of RAW saw viewers drop below the 2 million mark (1.90 million) for the third hour of the broadcast and an overall show average of 2.16 million, an all time low for a non-holiday show outside of football season.

SmackDown on Tuesday night didn’t do any better, seeing their viewership numbers come in even lower than RAW’s, drawing an average of 1.833 million viewers for the Tuesday evening show.

