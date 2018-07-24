Roman Reigns Headed to SummerSlam For One More Crack at Brock Lesnar

Many people think Rocky IV was the best the franchise had to offer. WWE will hope for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will be received in similar fashion.

Reigns pinned Bobby Lashley to close Raw and effectively punch his ticket to face The Beast one more time. On August 19, Reigns will enter Brooklyn looking to finally grab Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship and rid himself and possibly WWE of the Lesnar Era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns have lost three-consecutive championship matches to Brock Lesnar dating back to WrestleMania 31. His opportunities in 2018 at WrstlMAmni 34 and The Greatest Royal Rumbled saw him enter as a heavy favorite, but Lesnar shocked us in New Orleans and squeaked by in Saudi Arabia.

Heading into both of those matches, Reigns victory felt like a formality. The same may be the case for SummerSlam, but this time Braun Strowman looms in the background.

As Mr. Money in the Bank, the Brooklyn crowd will be begging for Strowman to cash in after the Universal championship match. However, on Raw we learned that Strowman may not even have his briefcase by shows’ end — he’ll put it on the line in a SummerSlam match of his own against Kevin Owens.

The idea of stomaching Reigns vs. Lesnar one more time is a nightmare for certain parts of WWE’s fanbase. However, there was no other legitimate option. While Lashley has enjoyed a nice July, he simply does not have a connection to WWE’s audience that justifies him challenging for the Universal Championship.

There was no shortage of rumors indicated that Reigns and Lashley would both enter Brooklyn to fight Lensar ina triple thereat math While that’s still technically possible, right now we only have Reigns confirmed. However, there’s still nearly a month between now and SummerSlam and WWE will have plenty of room to get creative if need be.