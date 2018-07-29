Roman Reigns Plans for Extreme Rules Spoiled By Arena Advertisement

Recent weeks have seen Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley trade insults and plenty of side eye, but WWE has yet to confirm a match. However Extreme Rules’ hosting arena may have just spoiled WWE’s plans.

PPG Paints Arena, the Pittsburgh, PA venue for the July 15 Extreme Rules show is advertising Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley on their card. This match could officially be announced on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Here’s a look at all of the confirmed matches so far:

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No.

It’s worth noting that a Cage Match between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman is also on the arena’s website along with an Intercontinental match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins. WWE has yet locked in those matches as well, but like Reigns vs. Lashley, WWE could book these on Raw.

Lashley went on to beat Reigns cleanly at Extreme Rules. In what appeared to be WWE getting behind Lashley for SummerSlam, his victory proved to be hollow. Reigns and Lashley would fight again a week later on Raw for the right to meet Brock Lesnar in Brooklyn. Reigns would win, setting us all up for Brock vs. Roman IV.

Having just wrestled Reigns in consecutive big matches, Lashley is perplexed that the proverbial book is still out on The Big Dog. He discussed this issue during an interview with GiveMeSport.

“It kills me to be out in the ring with somebody of his level and the crowd be divided as to whether or not he deserves to be in the position he is – and I don’t get it. He has the look, he’s a great athlete and he’s a great in-ring performer,” he said.

Despite Lashley’s kind words most of the WWE Universe is still unsure about Reigns. While he draws a polarized reaction in every arena, the Barclays Center on August 19 will be hostile. This isn’t anything new to Reigns as he’s typically booed heavily a WrestleMania. However, WWE will have to ask themselves if the final image of SummerSlam should be Reigns holding the big red belt while being voraciously booed.

While Reigns winning at SummerSlam seems like a formality, WWEwill have the option of either Bruan Strowman of Kevin Owens storming down the ramp to ruin his coronation.

