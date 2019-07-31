Roman Reigns Talks Bringing WWE Wrestling Moves to Hobbs & Shaw Fight Scenes

Roman Reigns will make his Hollywood acting debut this Friday with the release of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Reigns stars as Mateo Hobbs, a relative of Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, who opts to help in the climactic fight against Idris Elba’s Brixton and breaks out a number of moves from his professional wrestling arsenal during a few fight scenes.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Reigns described what it was like getting to use moves like the Spear and Samoan Drop on a Hollywood set.

“I got to filter in a little bit of offense, yeah,” Reigns said. “That was a lot to do with David [Leitch, director of the film] and his team. That’s what so cool about him and his crew is they’re fighters. They have that skill, that discipline, but then also the respect to enjoy other genres of fighting, other styles. That’s crucial, to not make it feel like [it is] in the ring but to highlight it and then make it work with what we’re doing in the film, and the Hobbs & Shaw world that we’re building there.

“It was incredible,” he added. “And it was nice to just do offense only. Nobody bumped me, nobody threw me down!”

In an interview he uploaded to his Instagram page, Johnson revealed that Reigns accidentally hit a cameraman with a prop club while filming.

“We are rehearsing this scene, and it’s a big scene where both of us are supposed to take our clubs over our heads and throw [them],” Johnson explained. “[They said] ‘Ok guys, lot of people around, no need to throw the club. Got it Joe [Roman]?’ He said, ‘Got it, brother. No need to throw the club.’

“I pretend to throw my club and I hear ‘Oh my god!’ I turn around, the f—ing cameraman is knocked out. I find out, Joe is like ‘Whoom!’ with the club, nails the cameraman, ‘Bang!’” Johnson continued.

“The one guy that you don’t hit,” Reigns added.

“But everyone just looks at me,” Johnson said. “He felt so bad.”

Meanwhile while WWE television, Reigns closed out Monday Night Raw in a brawl involving Cedric Alexander, The Usos, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. A day later he ended SmackDown Live with a segment where a piece of scaffolding nearly fell on top of him.