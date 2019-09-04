Photo: First Look at Ronda Rousey in 9-1-1 on FOX

Former UFC Women’s Champion and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will return to the world of acting when she joins the cast of the FOX first responder drama 9-1-1 this fall.

On Wednesday TVLine released a first look at Rousey’s character, a firefighter named Lena Bosco, as part of its roundup of the Fall 2019 television lineup.

Showrunner Tim Minear described how Rousey’s character will interact with Ryan Guzman’s Eddie Diaz, telling the site, “[Eddie finds] different ways to express some of his pent-up frustration and rage. He’s such a Boy Scout and is wound up tighter than he realizes, so she introduces him to a world where he can let off some steam.”

Rousey suffered a nasty injury during her first day of shooting as she nearly severed a finger when a boat door fell on her hand.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox,” Rousey wrote on Instagram shortly after news of the injury broke. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.

“I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover,” she added. “Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox.”

Rousey hasn’t been back inside of a WWE ring since her loss in the main event of WrestleMania 35 back in April. She stated on her YouTube channel weeks later that she would be taking time off from her wrestling career to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said.” I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable, I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”