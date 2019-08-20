Ronda Rousey Reportedly Breaks Finger on Set of FOX’s 9-1-1

Ronda Rousey, former UFC Women’s Batamweight and Raw Women’s Champion, recently signed on for a recurring role on the FOX emergency responder drama 9-1-1. However while shooting the show last week, Rousey reportedly was the one in need of medical attention.

According to TMZ, Rousey broke her finger while filming an action scene in Mexico when she accidentally slammed a door on it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger,” a source told the outlet.

However the report also states that Rousey didn’t break character or react to the injury until after the director yelled “cut!” She had to have the finger put in a splint, but was back at work the next day.

News of Rousey joining the drama for its third season first broke on Aug. 15. Her character, Lena Bosko, was described by Deadline as “a stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.”