Major WWE SummerSlam Match Result Spoiled by Advertising?

Local advertising for a WWE show in September may have just spoiled the planned result for the RAW women’s championship match at SummerSlam.

WWE will hold a show on September 15th at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and the arena posted an advertisement on their Facebook page with a most interesting graphic. It included Ronda Rousey with the RAW women’s championship over her shoulder.

Now, it’s pretty unlikely that the arena itself went through the trouble of photoshopping the belt on Rousey’s shoulder when she’s not even currently the champion. The more likely options are that WWE sent out a graphics package that wasn’t supposed to be used until after Rousey’s match with Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, or the arena Google image searched a picture of Rousey and found a fan made photoshop and used it without thinking twice.

You can see the advertisement below for yourself.

This news comes during the same week that the AT&T Center in San Antonio spoiled a match two months out for the Hell In A Cell PPV event in October.

Rousey’s match for the championship in just over a week at SummerSlam is one of the most heavily hyped matches on WWE’s second biggest PPV show of the year and rightfully so. Rousey is one of the biggest stars in the company due to her success in MMA, Hollywood, and now WWE. Bliss has been one of the biggest stars in the women’s division over the last two years.

Many had expected Rousey would walk out of SummerSlam champion given the current storyline direction and her place in the company, and the advertisement from Corpus Christi seems to confirm that may indeed be the case. However, plans are always subject to change in WWE and it’s certainly possible Vince McMahon and company could change their mind right up until showtime on August 19th.