WWE’s Charlotte Flair Leaves Ronda Rousey Bloody After Heinous Survivor Series Beatdown

Ronda Rousey was just on the receiving end of one of the worst assaults in WWE history.

Everything looked like it was going well between Rousey and Charlotte Flair ar Survivor Series. Their highly competitive match took a turn for the crazy after Flair was disqualified for using a kendo stick to on Rousey. Flair went on to splinter that stick and another one on Rousey’s flesh as the former UFC Champion collected welts all over her body.

After feigning an exit, Flair return to deliver the exclamation point — crunching a steel chair into Rousey’s throat.

WWE officials ran down to stop the attack, but Flair let them have a little of her wrath. She eventually left, with madness in her eyes. We’re not sure to call it a heel turn, or just a loud outburst of violence.

Rousey limped up the ramp covered in cuts and bruises. Despite the copious amounts of punishment, there was an audible chant for Becky Lynch.