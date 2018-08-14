Watch Ronda Rousey Destroy a Security Team to Kick off Raw

Ronda Rousey wanted to make a statement six nights before her Raw Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam.

The former UFC Champion opened Raw by introducing Alexa Bliss’ opponent for the evening, Ember Moon. Bliss came out shortly after and claimed Kurt Angle wasn’t being fair in protecting her from Rousey, so she hired a security team instead. A group of guards then appeared and tried to block Rousey’s path from Bliss, but were all quickly taken out by either slams of punches from the Olympic athlete.

Videos by ComicBook.com

4 “Private Security Guards” wont stop Ronda Rousey on #RAW 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FvpTZ7XLah — Jeremy (@Jeremy1P1) August 14, 2018

Rousey went on to cheer for Moon during her with Bliss, which ended via disqualification when Alicia Fox ran in and broke up the pin after Moon hit her Eclipse finisher. She ran in and quickly dispatched with Fox via a few devastating arm drags, leaving Fox and the champion scurrying up the ramp.

Prior to the action, Rousey cut a promo regarding her training partner Natalya losing her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, earlier in the day.

Rousey offered up some words of encouragement for Natalya, saying fathers are the pillars of a family and that they raise their children to take up that position when they pass on. She wrapped up by with a message directed at Natalya, saying “Stay strong, we all love you.”

The feud between Rousey and Bliss all started when the latter won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in June. She held on to her briefcase for less than two hours before interfering in Rousey’s championship match with the Nia Jax later in the evening. She struck Rousey from behind with the briefcase and tossed her over a commentary table before cashing in on Jax and winning the title in quick fashion.

Rousey responded the following night by slamming Bliss through a table, but was suspended for a month for putting her hands on Raw general manager Kurt Angle during her attack. In the meantime Bliss was paired up with Jax for an Extreme Rules match at the pay-per-view of the same name in July, which she won after Rousey interfered and attacked Bliss’ ally Mickie James.

Other big matches for the SummerSlam pay-per-view include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella taking on both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.