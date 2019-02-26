Watch: Ronda Rousey Forfeits Raw Championship Over WrestleMania Demand

Ronda Rousey may be the champion of reason, but it looks like she is no longer the champion of Raw.

After Becky Lynch was arrested to kick off Raw’s second hour, Rousey grabbed a microphone and demanded Stephanie McMahon come out for a chat. McMahon obliged and Rousey entered a plea for Lynch to be reinstated for WrestleMania. Citing it’s what she, the fans, and Lynch all want, Rousey made a strong case for McMahon to lift her father’s law. However, McMahon told Rousey she, like Lynch, is not bigger than WWE and is in no position to make demands.

Then Rousey shocked us by laying the Raw Women’s Championship at McMahon’s feet.