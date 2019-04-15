Ronda Rousey Hints at Starting a Family With Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram ❤️😍😍❤️ #impregnationvacation A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 15, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

For months reports have swirled around for UFC and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey that she and husband Travis Browne intend on starting a family in the near future. Based on her latest Instagram post, Rousey is done hiding from that speculation.

On Monday afternoon Rousey posted a photo of herself kissing her husband. The caption was filled with a few emojis, along with the hashtag “ImpregnationVacation.”

Back in late January Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported there was a “very good chance” Rousey would leave the WWE after WrestleMania 35 in order to have a kid. At the time, Rousey fought back against those claims.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels [they’re] an authority to speak on plans for my uterus,” Rousey told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “It’s my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”

But it turns out Meltzer was right. Rousey dropped the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in the WrestleMania 35 main event. And while she was reportedly backstage at the Barclays Center on Monday during Monday Night Raw, she did not appear on WWE television.

Meltzer reported shortly after the event that Rousey had suffered a broken hand during the match. Rousey confirmed that as well in her YouTube series “Ronda on the Road,” where she revealed she had to get multiple x-rays done on the hand and felt she had broken her pinkie when punching either Lynch or Charlotte Flair’s elbow.

While Rousey has remained mostly silent on the (somewhat controversial) finish to the match, Lynch has been doing a victory lap with both of her championship titles both on WWE television and in interviews.

“I’m happy I beat her with a wrestling move after she talked about how…..she insulted my business. She insulted my business and I beat her with a wrestling move,” Lynch said in an interview with Gorilla Position. “That’s all we need to know. The ref counted to three and I became Becky Two Belts.”

While they might be cutting it close due even if Rousey gets pregnant in the near future, Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso reported last week that a rematch between Lynch and Rousey is tentatively scheduled for WrestleMania 36.

